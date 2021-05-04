Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 597.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,048 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 422,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $81.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

