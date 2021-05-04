Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 437.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,709 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. 1,492,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,064,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

