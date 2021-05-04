Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 63,241.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after buying an additional 570,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

