Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 492.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.26. 179,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,893. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

