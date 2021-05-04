Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $8.96 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. 75,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,002. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

