Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99,477 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 195,052.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. CWM LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,120. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

