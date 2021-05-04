MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Stuart Naylor Sells 3,772 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $637.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 389,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth $6,894,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in MeiraGTx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.