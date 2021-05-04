Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MFH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 410,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Mercurity Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

