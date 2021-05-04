Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Announces Earnings Results

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of MCY stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

