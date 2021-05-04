Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MRCY traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 533,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

