Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $71.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

