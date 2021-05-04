Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,691,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -209.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

