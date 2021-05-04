Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,094 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 45.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

