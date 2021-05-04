Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 719 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VYM stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $105.12.

