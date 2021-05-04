Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $216,000 Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

