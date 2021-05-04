Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $922,310.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $29.89 million and $922,310.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,394.93 or 0.06230623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00117011 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,267,443 coins and its circulating supply is 78,267,345 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

