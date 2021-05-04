Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of MEOH opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. Methanex has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

