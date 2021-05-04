Method Finance Hits Market Cap of $8.18 Million (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Method Finance has a market cap of $8.18 million and $1.50 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.00837487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.98 or 0.09614778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

