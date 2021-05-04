Mettalex Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $9.18 or 0.00016710 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $2.81 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mettalex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00268626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.58 or 0.01155316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.75 or 0.00727783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,888.46 or 0.99929085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.