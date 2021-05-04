Michael Joseph Burke Sells 1,813 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 12th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $272,952.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

