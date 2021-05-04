MicroMoney 24-Hour Volume Tops $227,378.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $325,763.70 and $227,378.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00077644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00893088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.47 or 0.10317576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00102293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046136 BTC.

About MicroMoney

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

