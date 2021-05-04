Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,160,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 48,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MSFT stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,218,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,582,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

