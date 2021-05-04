MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $635.62 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $688.97 and its 200-day moving average is $522.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,296.83 and a beta of 1.59.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

