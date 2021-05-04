MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.87.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in MiMedx Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

