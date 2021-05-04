Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 7,383 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

