Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $45.53 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $272,394.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $45.53 or 0.00082728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00267175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.06 or 0.01159346 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.00725240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.04 or 0.99704055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 745,884 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

