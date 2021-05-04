Mizuho Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $62.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $63.06.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $17,179,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.