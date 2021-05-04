MobileGo (MGO) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. MobileGo has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $1.79 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

MobileGo Coin Trading

