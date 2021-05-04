ModiHost Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,989.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $205,375.57 and $49,989.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00086876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00069938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.00871613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.39 or 0.10102038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00044477 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

