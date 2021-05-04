Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.50.

MHK stock opened at $221.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $227.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

