Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $273.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.13.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $256.23 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.55 and a 200-day moving average of $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.