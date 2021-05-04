Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after buying an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,216,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,511,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

