Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 553.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306,169 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

