Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

