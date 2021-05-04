Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $699,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $137.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

