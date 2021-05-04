Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

