Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.