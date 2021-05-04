Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of TAP opened at $57.14 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

