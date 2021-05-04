Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,333. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

