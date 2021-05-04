Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $98.55. 174,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

