Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,498 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.68. 172,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

