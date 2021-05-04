Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,036 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. HP accounts for 1.7% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,765. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

