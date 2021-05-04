Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $744,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after buying an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $15,706,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,455,919 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

