Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MOG/A opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

