Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MOG/A opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76.
About Moog
