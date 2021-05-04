Morgan Stanley Acquires 599,094 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,015,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The firm had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

