Morgan Stanley Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $32.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

