Morgan Stanley Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $126.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Shares of LOGI opened at $110.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

