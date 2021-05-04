Morgan Stanley Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $192.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.88.

SWKS stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $96.73 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

