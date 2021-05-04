Morgan Stanley Has $3.99 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 17.83% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

