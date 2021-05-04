Morgan Stanley Purchases 22,771 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Southside Bancshares worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.